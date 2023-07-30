BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down along the Foxboro/Easton town line on Saturday that had an estimated peak wind of 105 mph.

In a post on Sunday, the weather service said the tornado’s path length and width are estimated at 400 yards and 100 yards. The service said it would post additional details about the tornado Sunday evening.

Also during the storms, microburst wind damage was confirmed in Brockton, East Bridgewater, and parts of Easton.

We have confirmed a EF-1 Tornado along the Foxborough/Easton town line in Massachusetts. More details to come later this evening. pic.twitter.com/JgPTXMX2EN — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 30, 2023

