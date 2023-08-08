MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado appeared in the area of Mattapoisett Tuesday morning.

In an update provided by the National Weather Service – Boston/Norton office, officials said that a survey team was in the process of investigating damage after the tornado appeared around 11:30 a.m., while a Tornado Warning for the area was active.

“A more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion,” the NWS Boston Twitter account stated.

An additional warning was later issued for nearby Barnstable County, hours after another warning had expired for Worcester and Middlesex counties.

[Confirmed Tornado in Mattapoisett] A survey team has confirmed a tornado in Mattapoisett, MA around 1130 AM. The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 8, 2023

