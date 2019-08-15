National Weather Service confirms tornado in rural Maine

KOSSUTH TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — Recent unsettled weather in Maine has produced the first tornado of 2019 in the state.

The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado touched down Monday in Washington County.

A storm damage team confirmed the tornado in Kossuth Township, between Springfield and Topsfield. More than 100 trees were knocked down but there are no reports of damage to structures.

Tornadoes are rare but they do occur sometimes in New England. The EF1 classification signifies winds between 86 and 110 mph.

