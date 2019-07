MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WHDH) – The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Experts say the tornado traveled for nearly a mile kicking up wind speeds of 70 mph.

The powerful winds flipped over a parked car.

Winds also caused some roof damage on a warehouse building nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

