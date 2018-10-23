National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Rhode Island

LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) — A National Weather Service team is heading to Rhode Island to survey damage after confirming a tornado touched down in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.

Dark, ominous storm clouds moved over parts of North Providence and Lincoln around 3:30 p.m. as swirling winds wreaked havoc on the region.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, driving rain, and heavy hail toppled trees, brought down utility wires and knocked out power to many residents in the area.

Although the storm system passed through the region quickly, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Norfolk County, Bristol County, and Providence County until 4:30 p.m.

Some North Providence residents say they could see large chunks of debris flying through the air when the storm was at its peak. There were no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service plans to release more information on their findings at a later time.

