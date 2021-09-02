DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado struck Cape Cod overnight.
The EF-0 tornado struck Dennis with maximum winds topping out at 75 miles per hour.
Storm damage was concentrated near the intersection of East Bay View Road and Wampanoag Trail.
There have been no reports of injuries.
More details will be made available once the service completes their survey.
