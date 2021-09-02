DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado struck Cape Cod overnight.

The EF-0 tornado struck Dennis with maximum winds topping out at 75 miles per hour.

Storm damage was concentrated near the intersection of East Bay View Road and Wampanoag Trail.

BREAKING: EF-0 Tornado confirmed by NWS Storm Survey in Dennis, MA on Cape Cod.



Max winds near 75 mph. Damage was concentrated near intersection of E Bay View Rd & Wampanoag Trail. More details will follow this evening once complete survey is finished. #mawx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 2, 2021

There have been no reports of injuries.

More details will be made available once the service completes their survey.

