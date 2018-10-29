National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down on Cape Cod

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tornado touched down Monday on Cape Cod as a cell of extreme storms pushed through Massachusetts, the National Weather Service confirmed.

An EF-0 tornado with wind gusts of up to 65 mph touched down in Woods Hole just before 10 a.m.

Meteorologists say a waterspout in Vineyard Sound came ashore before quickly dissipating.

Wooden chairs at the Woods Hole Golf Club were blown about 500 yards through the air.

A tornado warning was issued for Dukes and Barnstable counties.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The waterspout this morning officially confirmed a tornado by the National Weather Service, coming ashore in Woods Hole. It was an EF-0 with max winds 60-65 mph. The only damage was a few tossed lawn chairs. pic.twitter.com/IQU2EaAOCl — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) October 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)