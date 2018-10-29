National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down on Cape Cod

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tornado touched down Monday on Cape Cod as a cell of extreme storms pushed through Massachusetts, the National Weather Service confirmed.
An EF-0 tornado with wind gusts of up to 65 mph touched down in Woods Hole just before 10 a.m.
Meteorologists say a waterspout in Vineyard Sound came ashore before quickly dissipating.
Wooden chairs at the Woods Hole Golf Club were blown about 500 yards through the air.
A tornado warning was issued for Dukes and Barnstable counties.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
