National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Hardwick, Hubbardston

Tornadoes tore through the region Tuesday. In addition to Norton, above, and Lincoln, Rhode Island, tornadoes also struck Hardwick and Hubbardston.

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that tornadoes were to blame for the widespread damage in both Hardwick and Hubbardston on Tuesday.

An EF-1 tornado touched down about 4:02 p.m. in Hardwick, bringing with it winds between 90 and 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado hit Hubbardston about 4:27 p.m., packing winds ranging from 70 to 80 mph.

Tornadoes were also confirmed in Norton and in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)