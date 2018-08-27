National Weather Service issues excessive heat watch for eastern Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for most of southern New England for Tuesday and Wednesday, when heat index values are expected to hover between 95 and 100 degrees, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

In addition to the advisories, excessive heat watches have been issued for parts of the Connecticut River Valley and eastern Massachusetts, according to MEMA, which warned that the heat and humidity could stretch into Thursday, when scattered thunderstorms are expected to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall.

For safety and preparedness tips for extreme heat, visit: http://www.mass.gov/index.php/service-details/extreme-heat-safety-tips

Excessive heat watch and heat advisories in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday when it will feel like the triple digits outside! pic.twitter.com/VeXMUe422Z — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 27, 2018

