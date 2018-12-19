National Weather Service issues flood watch for all of southern New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southern New England beginning late Thursday night and lasting until Friday night.
The watch comes as meteorologists are predicting heavy rains as a possibly historic warm front moves into the region.
The service has also issued a high wind watch for the Cape and islands Friday into Friday evening, when damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible.
