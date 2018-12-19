National Weather Service issues flood watch for all of southern New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of southern New England beginning late Thursday night and lasting until Friday night.

The watch comes as meteorologists are predicting heavy rains as a possibly historic warm front moves into the region.

The service has also issued a high wind watch for the Cape and islands Friday into Friday evening, when damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible.

NEW: High Wind Watch for Cape Cod and the Islands (including Block Island) Friday into Friday evening. Potential for damaging winds of up to 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/DziwP898ct — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 19, 2018

NEW: Flood Watch issued for all of southern New England late Thursday night into Friday night. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)