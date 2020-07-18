National Weather Service issues heat advisory for parts of Mass. this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts for Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 80s on Saturday, but the worst of the heat and humidity will be on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heat indices soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s throughout most of Massachusetts on both days, according to tweets from the National Weather Service.
Boston issued its own heat emergency for the weekend on Friday.
Residents in those areas are advised to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.
