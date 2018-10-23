National Weather Service issues tornado warning for parts of Mass., RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 4 p.m.
The warning includes parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Providence counties until 4 p.m.
The alert came hours after several 7News viewers shared videos of a possible waterspout in Massachusetts.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until 4 p.m.
Large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Damage to power lines and trees is expected.
