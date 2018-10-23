National Weather Service issues tornado warning for parts of Mass., RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island through 4 p.m.

The warning includes parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Providence counties until 4 p.m.

The alert came hours after several 7News viewers shared videos of a possible waterspout in Massachusetts.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until 4 p.m.

Large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Damage to power lines and trees is expected.

Tornado Warning including Pawtucket RI, Central Falls RI, Valley Falls RI until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DJKpXyQKar — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 23, 2018

