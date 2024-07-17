MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts were underway in southern New Hampshire Wednesday after strong storms toppled trees and knocked out power across the region.

The severe weather hit near sunset Tuesday and triggered a microburst in Milford, New Hampshire with peak straight-line winds of 95 miles-per-hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service previously issued several storm warnings Tuesday night and residents said they heard conditions change outside their houses.

“It just happened so fast,” said Milford resident Nancy Metsiou. “We didn’t even know what hit us.”

Metsiou said she and her family took cover when they heard strong winds howling. Metsiou said she heard trees snapping.

“We were scared,” Metsiou said. “All I said was ‘Please God help us! Protect us!’

The storm dropped a tree on a car in Metsiou’s driveway. Though the car was badly damaged, the tree narrowly missed Metsiou’s home, sparing her from further damage.

“Look how lucky we were,” she said. “…It must be God helping us.”

“I just thank God we’re OK,” Metsiou said.

Fellow Milford resident Bob Hug said he was not phased by thunder and lightning.

“But then, all of a sudden, I heard a loud sound. It sounded like it wasn’t just a storm,” he said.

Witnesses describe fast-moving storm

On Millbrook Drive, a large tree sliced through a home’s kitchen and dining room. Crews needed to use a crane to lift the tree off the home and a tow truck had to remove the homeowner’s damaged cars from the driveway.

Though the family that lived in the home was OK, officials said their house was condemned and will likely need to be torn down.

Across the street, contractors were laying a tarp over a hole in another house’s roof near 4 p.m. Wednesday after a tree fell on that building.

One person in the area said the situation was “like a scene out of a post-apocalyptic movie.”

“It was crazy,” the same person said. “Something I hope we don’t see again.”

On Elderberry Court, Milford resident Bernice Martinez said she scrambled her family into their basement as she saw the storm intensify Tuesday.

The wind soon sent a tree through the roof of her child’s bedroom.

“It’s scary,” she said. “Look at my house.”

“It came and it went,” said Corinne Pociask, whose cars were damaged by the microburst. “And it left all of this.

Crews work to clear roads, restore power after storm

The Milford Fire Department in a post on Facebook near 1:30 a.m. Wednesday described Tuesday’s storm as a “substantial weather event.”

The fire department said strong wind damaged many trees, branches, and power lines.

Damage was particularly pronounced between Westchester Drive and West Street, according to the fire department, with “substantial damage” to homes, utility poles, and trees.

Several streets, including parts of Valhalla Drive, Ridgefield Drive, Cyprus Road, and Boxwood Circle, were blocked and would take hours to clear, officials warned.

Fire officials said they responded to multiple calls throughout Milford and established a command post “at the time the scope of the damage became clear.”

Though crews were working to restore power, officials said they needed to first clear roadways to allow emergency access to area neighborhoods.

“The full understanding of the complete restoration processes won’t be clear until daylight,” the Milford Fire Department said.

As the sun rose over Milford, crews remained busy.

“Today, when we came out first thing in the morning, the sun was coming up and we realized how much devastation there really was around here,” said Milford police Captain Craig Frye.

Near 11:30 a.m., SKY7-HD spotted some of the ongoing work. While crews in bucket trucks worked on power lines, multiple trees were still laying on homes. In other spots, large clusters of trees appeared to have been blown down in wooded areas. Debris was scattered around area yards.

Eversource reported several ongoing power outages but had not yet provided estimates for when repairs might be made.

The National Weather Service in a bulletin later in the day said the microburst in Milford hit the area shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The microburst impacted an area roughly 0.7 miles long and 50 yards wide. Though no one was hurt, officials said the microburst damaged seven homes and destroyed two cars. Winds knocked over roughly 150 trees.

Outside Milford, Eversource reported other outages as far north as the Berlin, New Hampshire area. As was the case in Milford, crews were still evaluating many of the outages Wednesday morning and had not yet identified estimated repair times.

Elsewhere, damage reports trickled in from Massachusetts and other New England states, with more downed trees and power outages related to Tuesday night’s storm.

Cooler weather and less humidity are on the way Thursday. But before the reprieve from the heat arrives, the region may see another round of severe storms Wednesday evening.

