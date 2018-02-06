BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service in Boston is reassuring people that there is no tsunami threat for New England despite an alert that reportedly went out.

NWS said that they received reports about the erroneous tsunami alert across New England Tuesday morning.

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

A screenshot of the alert sent out by the AccuWeather app said, “Tsunami Warning in effect until 9:28 AM EST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service.”

Once the alert is clicked on, a message pops up saying that the alert is for test purposes only.

One person who received the alert said that this would be scary for anyone who did not actually click on it to find out it was a test.

