SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service was in the process of surveying damage in North Attleboro and parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning after strong storms raced through southern New England Wednesday night, an official confirmed.

The wild weather started in the early evening and continued for several hours, bringing powerful wind, downpours, and lightning to a wide swath of land from Connecticut to the South Shore.

In Seekonk, toppling trees created a big mess at Seekonk High School, with police from that posting a video of huge tree branches in the parking lot.

Bolts of lightning lit up the night sky in Revere, where flashes came in fast and often during the course of the storm.

Parts of the South Shore and southern communities had a tornado warning in place until after midnight.

In North Attleboro, downed trees and fallen branches could be seen. Among the damage, one tree on Longview Drive appeared to be charred from a lightning strike. Another tree looked to be completely uprooted from the ground.

“I witnessed quite a few trees down and furniture blowing around, birdhouses blowing off,” said North Attleboro resident Danny Ellis. “Definitely, the storm had lifted everything because my neighbor’s stuff was in my yard.”

The Duxbury Fire Department in a post on X near 2 a.m. said “The town has been hit by a significant weather event.”

“Many roads are impassable and we have numerous power outages,” the fire department warned.

Fire officials shared photos of some of the damage, including one picture of a tree that was blocking a road.

Back in the Boston area, in Malden, the city’s fire department said wild weather sent a tree crashing onto a home on Springdale Street.

In addition to the house, the Malden Fire Department in a post on X said the tree landed on several vehicles and affected live power lines.

The fire department said firefighters examined the home and determined there was no major structural damage.

The Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays was paused and ultimately postponed after torrential rain hit Fenway Park, sending water pouring down stairwells in part of the stadium.

in Foxboro, officials at Gillette Stadium asked fans at a concert for country music star Zach Bryan to shelter in place for roughly one hour due to severe weather.

In Mansfield, extreme weather knocked out power to one neighborhood after a massive tree on West Street came down and took an electric pole with it.

Other damage included severe flooding on roads in Worcester and downed trees across parts of Rhode Island.

In Connecticut, the National Weather Service reported a peak wind gust from the storm exceeding 70 miles-per-hour.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 11,000 energy customers without power statewide as of around 9:30 a.m.

Halifax had the highest proportion of residents in the dark, with power out across 79% of the town.

National Weather Service officials did not have any further information on the results of their damage survey as of Thursday morning but said more details would be shared later in the day.

Area public officials and residents continued cleanup efforts, in the meantime.

This latest round of severe weather came just a matter of days after strong storms triggered tornado warnings in multiple New England states.

The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado touched down near 5 p.m. Sunday in Dublin, New Hampshire, bringing peak winds of 90 miles-per-hour. The tornado lifted a truck, snapped dozens of trees, and damaged shingles on one local home, according to a storm survey.

After recent wet and stormy weather, New England residents woke up to clearer skies Thursday. Humidity is expected to fall through the day ahead of more clear skies Friday.

