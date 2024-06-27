SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service was in the process of surveying damage in North Attleboro and parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning after strong storms raced through southern New England Wednesday night, an official confirmed.

Cleanup efforts were also ongoing as members of the public and public officials alike fed downed tree limbs into wood chippers and used chainsaws to cut through tree trucks that suddenly lay on houses, vehicles, streets and yards.

“These people must have been really scared,” said one person in North Attleboro. “I know my friend said it was like a freight train coming through.”

The wild weather started in the early evening and continued for several hours, bringing powerful wind, downpours, and lightning to a wide swath of land from Connecticut to the South Shore.

In Seekonk, toppling trees created a mess at Seekonk High School, with police posting a video of large tree branches in the parking lot.

Bolts of lightning lit up the night sky in Revere and other communities, where flashes came fast and frequently during the storm.

Parts of the South Shore and southern Massachusetts communities had a tornado warning in place until after midnight.

In North Attleboro, downed trees and fallen branches could be seen after sunrise. Among the damage, one tree on Longview Drive appeared to be charred from a lightning strike. Another tree was completely uprooted from the ground.

“I witnessed quite a few trees down and furniture blowing around, birdhouses blowing off,” said North Attleboro resident Danny Ellis. “Definitely, the storm had lifted everything because my neighbor’s stuff was in my yard.”

Another person told 7NEWS he saw firetrucks speeding through the area overnight.

“We look out this morning and we look at this and we’re going ‘What happened?’” he said.

While significant in some spots, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said the damage did not span the entire community.

“It kind of jumped an area and then it did hit on the east side of our town off of Kelly Boulevard with the same conditions,” he said.

National Weather Service officials had not made an official determination about the cause of the damage in North Attleboro as of Thursday afternoon.

One NWS expert, though, discussed what he saw in town.

“When you see damage sporadically along a path, it would be more indicative, most often of a tornado that maybe lifted up, dropped back down and lifted up,” the expert said.

Elsewhere, the Duxbury Fire Department in a post on X near 2 a.m. said “The town has been hit by a significant weather event.”

“Many roads are impassable and we have numerous power outages,” the fire department warned.

In Malden, the city’s fire department said wild weather sent a tree crashing onto a home on Springdale Street.

In addition to the house, the Malden Fire Department in a post on X said the tree landed on several vehicles and affected live power lines.

The fire department said firefighters examined the home and determined there was no major structural damage.

Thursday’s Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays was paused and ultimately postponed after torrential rain hit Fenway Park, sending water pouring down stairwells in part of the stadium.

In Foxboro, officials at Gillette Stadium asked fans at a concert for country music star Zach Bryan to shelter in place for roughly one hour due to severe weather.

In Mansfield, extreme weather knocked out power to one neighborhood after a massive tree on West Street came down and took an electric pole with it.

Other damage included severe flooding on roads in Worcester and downed trees across parts of Rhode Island.

In Connecticut, the National Weather Service reported a peak wind gust from the storm exceeding 70 miles-per-hour.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 11,000 energy customers without power statewide as of around 9:30 a.m. Halifax had the highest proportion of residents in the dark, with power out across 79% of the town.

By 1:15 p.m., the number of customers without power in Massachusetts was down to just under 5,400. Only 30% of Halifax customers were still without power.

This latest round of severe weather came just a matter of days after strong storms triggered tornado warnings in multiple New England states.

The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado touched down near 5 p.m. Sunday in Dublin, New Hampshire, bringing peak winds of 90 miles-per-hour. The tornado lifted a truck, snapped dozens of trees, and damaged shingles on one local home, according to a storm survey.

After recent wet and stormy weather, New England residents woke up to clearer skies Thursday. Humidity is expected to fall through the day ahead of more clear skies Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)