HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Inspectors from the National Weather Service will survey the damage from Saturday’s tornado in Holden.

Dozens of trees were torn down by powerful winds in Worcester County; inspectors will determine the twister’s strength, size, and the path it took.

Many homes lost power and roads were blocked by debris.

Most homes were spared major damage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)