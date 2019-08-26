National Weather Service warns of ‘high rip current risk’ at some Mass. beaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service is warning residents to be aware of a high rip current risk at some Bay State beaches through 6 p.m.

The service said the warning was issued after receiving reports from Nauset and Salisbury beaches.

“Most ocean-exposed beaches along the east coast of Massachusetts reported a high occurrence of rip currents,” the statement read. “For those going to the beach, heed the advice of local lifeguards when considering going into the water. When in doubt of your abilities to swim in these rough conditions, do not go out.”

Nauset Beach in Orleans is currently closed to swimming.

With reports from Nauset & Salisbury beaches of dangerous surf & rip currents, we've updated our surf zone forecast accordingly. There is a HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK in effect till 6 pm this evening. At Nauset Beach they're not allowing anyone to swim pic.twitter.com/PMP66RMq7R — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 26, 2019

