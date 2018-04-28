National zoo in Washington D.C. welcomes new 13,000 pound elephant

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The national zoo in Washington D.C. welcomed a new 13,000 pound elephant named Spike.

Spike is officially the largest elephant at the Smithsonian National Zoo. He traveled 900 miles to his new home from Florida.

Zookeepers say they have not introduced Spike to the other elephants at this time, but they hope he will become the father of several more elephants once he has acclimated to his new home.

Spike’s arrival is important to the zookeepers and volunteers because Asian Elephants are endangered, with only an estimated 30,000 left in the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)