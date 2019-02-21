Nationally recognized Red Sox columnist dies suddenly at spring training in Fort Myers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nick Cafardo, a veteran columnist who covered the Red Sox and Patriots for the Boston Globe for more than 30 years, died suddenly Thursday at spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, the newspaper announced.

Cafardo, 62, reported to JetBlue Park, Boston’s spring training home, and was “apparently stricken by an embolism,” the Globe said in an online post.

The team’s medical staff reportedly tried to revive Cafardo but were unable to.

Cafardo joined the newspaper in 1989 following a stint with the Patriot Ledger.

The nationally recognized writer was also a regular pregame guest on NESN, which is the television home of the Red Sox.

Globe editor Brian McGrory described Cafardo as “one of the best people to ever walk through our doors.”

