Nationwide CenturyLink outage that impacted 911 cellphone calls resolved in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - ​The nationwide system issues that caused sporadic 911 outages throughout the day have been corrected in Massachusetts, officials say.

Testing of the state 911 system confirms that the system is operational and that emergency calls to 911 are being routed to local and regional dispatch centers, according to police.

Residents are reminded to not call 911 or local 10-digit emergency number to test functionality and to only call if you need emergency services.

The nationwide outage affecting CenturyLink customers impacted 911 calling capability for cellphones.

Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink didn’t provide details of the problem and it didn’t indicate how many customers were affected.

