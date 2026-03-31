BOSTON (WHDH) - The Teamsters First Student National Negotiating Committee (TFSNNC) reached an agreement Tuesday with First Student to avoid a nationwide strike that could have included thousands of bus drivers across 96 locals.

First Student serves several Massachusetts school districts including Fitchburg, Leominster, Lincoln-Sudbury, Whitman, and Wayland. Drivers were set to walk off the job Tuesday if an agreement was not reached.

The new agreement includes stronger retirement benefits, improved access to healthcare benefits, and better contractual protections for all members.

In a statement, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said, “First Student Teamsters were unified and prepared to take on this company nationwide. Our solidarity forced real movement at the bargaining table, and we delivered a contract in the 11th hour that honors the critical work our members do every day. Teamsters set the standard for the entire school bus industry, and this agreement raises the bar for school bus transportation workers everywhere.”

First Student also released a statement on the situation, writing, “Today, First Student and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a tentative agreement on a new, fair National Master First Student Agreement. This proposal will now move through the union’s ratification process with the union bargaining team’s full support. There has been no disruption to service, and we will continue to operate as normal. We appreciate the professionalism and engagement of everyone involved in reaching this milestone.”

Teamsters at First Student will have the opportunity to vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.

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