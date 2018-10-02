Nationwide wireless emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday

(WHDH) — A nationwide test of the United States’ new Wireless Emergency Alerts, the first of its kind, is set to take place on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the test will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The test is set to take place in two parts — first on all wireless devices at 2:18 p.m. followed by an Emergency Alert Systems test at 2:20 p.m.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency website notes that this is the fourth EAS test but just the first test conducted on all wireless devices.

As part of wireless emergency alerts, users will receive Presidential Alerts, AMBER Alerts, and alerts in cases of extreme weather or “other threatening emergencies.” FEMA says that users can opt out of emergency alerts but by law cannot opt out of Presidential Alerts.

As part of the alert, cellphones that are on and within range of a cell tower will receive a message and a “loud tone and vibration” but not all phones will receive the message. The message will have a header that says “Presidential Alert” and will read…

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The MEMA website says that the system provides the president with the ability to communicate with the nation in times of a national emergency.

The test was originally scheduled for Sept. 20 but was postponed due to Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

For more information on the test, visit the FEMA website here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)