WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nativity School of Worcester announced in a message to the Worcester community on Wednesday that it can no longer identify as a Catholic school after it refused to stop flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

The school began flying the flags in January 2021 after its students called for more inclusion in the community.

“As a multicultural school, the flags represent the inclusion and respect of all people. These flags simply state that all are welcome at Nativity and this value of inclusion is rooted in Catholic teaching,” the school wrote in a message to the community on Wednesday.

In March 2022, Bishop Robert McManus, a leader of the Diocese of Worcester, told the school to remove the flags. Later that month, the flags were torn down by an unknown person.

In May 2022, the Bishop told the school if it did not remove the flags, the Nativity School of Worcester will “be prohibited from identifying itself as a Catholic school.”

“Please know that any decisions made by the Diocese will not change the mission, operations or impact of Nativity,” the school wrote in its message on Wednesday. “With your ongoing partnership, we will continue to provide a transformational education for many years to come.”

A formal announcement of the Bishop’s decision will be published in the Catholic Free Press on Thursday, June 16.

The Nativity School of Worcester will seek to appeal the decision of the Diocese to remove its Catholic identity but will continue to display both flags.

