NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A building went up in flames and was deemed a total loss following a natural gas leak that caused a massive explosion at a mental health facility in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

An initial 911 call at approximately 2:15 p.m. reported the smell of gas and a hissing sound inside the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center located at 440 Amherst Street.

Firefighters responded to the building shortly after, and Nashua, New Hampshire Fire Chief Steve Buxton said the explosion occurred moments before they were going to enter.

Firefighters worked from the ground and the air for hours fighting the flames until the blaze was eventually put out.

“It was a four-alarm fire which is pretty significant for the city,” said Buxton.

Firefighters also dealt with freezing temperatures and nearly two feet of snow on the ground, and say they are looking into whether some of the hydrants may have been frozen during the response.

“The cold weather, obviously the elements cause us to work a little slower, work a little harder,” said Buxton. “Overcame a couple of dead hydrants to establish water supply. We need a large amount of water to get the fire out, so extensive operation.”

Three firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Buxton said one firefighter was treated and has since been released, but two firefighters who suffered facial injuries will remain there overnight.

Buxton also said four people who were initially unaccounted for have been located. He said all 40 people inside the building managed to safely evacuate and are all accounted for.

“All staff have been accounted for it. We are working through a list of patients who are seen here today so we can get an accounting of them,” he said.

Crews from Liberty Utilities, the company in charge of the gas for the building, are working with firefighters and the Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the explosion. Investigators said they are looking into whether the gas line was damaged by falling ice.

“We’re going to start speaking with everyone who was in the building to try and identify where the gas was strongest, where it was in the building,” said New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to any nearby businesses or homes.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

