Natural gas utility makes headway pipeline replacement plan

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — The natural gas utility at the center of a series of explosions and fires in Massachusetts last month says it has replaced about one-third of the pipelines it plans to replace.

Columbia Gas in its latest update said it had replaced 16 miles of pipeline out of nearly 50 miles in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and in addition has replaced 690 service lines.

The utility has said it intends to replace all the pipelines by Nov. 19.

The explosions Sept. 13 killed one person, injured 25 others, damaged or destroyed dozens of homes, and left thousands of homes and businesses without natural gas service.

The cause remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, but preliminary indications are that overpressurized gas lines were to blame.

