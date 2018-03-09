Nauset Beach gazebo moved due to severe erosion

ORLEANS, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Orleans on Friday were forced to move the Nauset Beach gazebo to a safer location after recent winter storms caused severe erosion.

Police say the historic gazebo was lifted on to a dolly and wheeled up Beach Road to the former Nauset Knolls Motel.

“Special thanks to Jimmy Reynolds and volunteers Devin Reynolds and Justin Reis for making this look simple and saving a piece of Orleans history,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say tides from the recent nor’easters significantly impacted the beach, threatening several landmarks.

