BOSTON (WHDH) - The Navy Blue Angels are set to fly over the USS Constitution in Boston on Monday morning, making for a rare photo opportunity.

The flyover is set to take place between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m.

Blue Angels members will also be on hand at the USS Constitution from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to interact with guests, answer questions, and sign autographs.

This comes ahead of their performance in the Great State of Maine Air Show in Brunswick on Sept. 4 and 5.

