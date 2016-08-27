Navy gets $2.7B attack submarine sponsored by Michelle Obama

A Connecticut company has delivered to the U.S. Navy an attack submarine that is sponsored by first lady Michelle Obama and will be named for her home state.

General Dynamics Electric Boat delivered the submarine that will become the USS Illinois on Saturday after more than five years of construction.

The first lady will be involved in the life of the submarine and the lives of its sailors and their families.

The submarine will begin its active service at a commissioning ceremony on Oct. 29.

It took thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia and submarine supply businesses nationwide to build the $2.7 billion submarine.

Electric Boat is based in Groton and has been designing and building submarines since 1900.

