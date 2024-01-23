WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Westfield has been identified as one of two Navy SEALs who died trying to rescue a teammate in the Arabian Sea near the coast of Somalia earlier this month.

The Navy on Monday identified the fallen SEALs as Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and state Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago in a separate statement Tuesday said Chambers was a Westfield native.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and shipmates of Special Operator Chris Chambers, who lost his life while selflessly trying to save his teammate off the coast of East Africa,” Healey said.

“I’m keeping the Westfield community and all who knew Chris in my thoughts as Massachusetts mourns another tragic loss, and my heart goes out to all of our heroes who serve and our military families,” Healey later added.

Military ends search for missing SEALs

US Central Command in a statement said SEALs were working on Jan. 11 to seize a vessel that was illegally bringing Iranian-made weapons to Houthi forces in Yemen.

Ingram fell into heavy seas while trying to board the ship, according to the Associated Press, prompting Chambers to jump in and try to save him.

The AP said SEALs were able to seize weapons and detain crew members before sinking the unflagged ship at the center of this operation.

With two missing SEALs, though, a search effort got underway. After 10 days, US Central Command on Sunday said the SEALs had not been located and were now considered deceased.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example,” said US CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla over the weekend. “Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also reacted to the news, saying in a post on X “The entire Department is united in sorrow today.”

Fallen SEAL remembered as accomplished swimmer

Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski in a statement said Chambers graduated from Westfield High School in 2005.

Czaporowski continued, saying Chambers was “a terrific athlete and swimmer” who went on to attend the University of Massachusetts and the University of Maryland after high school, before enlisting in the Navy in 2012.

“Our school community has been affected by this tragedy and we offer sincere condolences to family and friends,” Czaporowski said.

A spokesperson for UMass Amherst confirmed Chambers had been a member of the university’s swimming and diving team for the 2005-2006 season.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Chambers and honor his service to the nation,” the university said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and those he served alongside.”

Current UMass Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach Sean Clark separately responded to news of Chambers’ death, telling 7NEWS “All of us UMass Swimming Alumni are stunned by this tragedy.”

“Even though I didn’t coach him directly, I followed his accomplished [UMass] swimming career as he grew up,” Clark said. “He was a force in the sport.”

Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago on Tuesday said the state’s veteran community is coming together to mourn Chambers’ passing.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow sailors who are grappling with this tragic loss,” he said. “To all who knew Chris, we can’t begin to understand the unimaginable pain you are facing, but we’re committed to honoring his legacy.”

