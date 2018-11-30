Navy to commission new destroyer ship in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Navy’s newest destroyer ship is just one day away from being commissioned.

The future USS Thomas Hudner is named after a fighter pilot that intentionally crash-landed his own plane to help rescue another pilot in the Korean War.

Top Navy officials are in town for the big event.

“To put a new ship of war into the United States Navy is a big deal,” Admiral William Moran said. “Every one of these great machines counts towards the United States Navy. So, tomorrow signifies the commissioning of the ship, which means that she’s officially a United States Navy ship.”

The USS Hudner is equipped to defend against aircraft, submarines, and other ships.

The 9,000-ton ship was built in Maine.

