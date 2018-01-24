Navy veteran carjacked at Texas gas station

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (WHDH) — Police in Texas are investigating after a Navy veteran was carjacked at a gas station.

Allan Huddleston, 69, said he had just gotten out of his truck at the gas station when a man approached him and took his wallet. Huddleston said the man then climbed into his truck and tried to drive off. The veteran tried to fight the man off and grabbed the keys away.

“I reach into my truck and I put him in a headlock and I drag him out of my truck,” said Huddleston.

The fight continued until the suspect overpowered Huddleston and took the keys away. As he drove off, Huddleston tried one last time to stop him. Police said he was dragged about 20 feet and he was left with a broken bone and bruises.

The thief got away with $360 in cash that Huddleston had in his truck, along with his ID cards and Social Security card. The truck was found abandoned in Fort Worth and returned to Huddleston.

