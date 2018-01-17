Navy veteran exposed to HIV at New Hampshire hospital, family says

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua family is demanding answers after they say a relative was exposed to HIV during a visit to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Chris Devoyd says his father, Eugene, an 85-year-old Navy veteran, was receiving emergency treatment in November for a diabetes complication when he may have been exposed.

“He said AIDS and needle,” Chris Devoyd said.

Hospital documents say Eugene was injected with a insulin pen, but the pen had previously been used on a patient with HIV.

“I was just shocked, you know I couldn’t believe it,” Devoyd said. “My mother couldn’t believe it and I was disgusted.”

Documents do show a different needle was attached to the insulin pen at the time of the injection. Still, Chris says his father was put on antiviral medications.

The hospital issued the following statement when asked about the incident:

“We cannot discuss individual treatment at our facility. If a potential issue arises, it would receive prompt attention, as well as a quality review, to determine all factors and to identify opportunities for improvement and corrective actions, as warranted.”

After bringing his father home, Devoyd says he is worried that he too may have been exposed to HIV. While taking care of his father’s insulin, he says he accidentally stuck his own finger.

Devoyd and his father are now awaiting answers from medical testing.

“I got two more tests to go and my dad has two more tests to go,” Devoyd said.

Devoyd has filed a complaint with the New Hampshire Board of Medicine. 7News reached out to the board for comment, but no statement was offered.

