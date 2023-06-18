BOSTON (WHDH) - The fifth annual Boston Navy Frogman swim kicked off Sunday morning in East Boston to honor the SEAL community’s fallen warriors.

More than 90 swimmers, 50 kayakers and over 30 Gold Star families will be participating in the 5K in the Boston Harbor.

Swimmers began around 8 a.m. on Father’s Day at the Piers Park Sailing Center, and the challenging course will go until about 11. The SEALs are also hosting a post-event party for after the swim around 11:30 a.m.

