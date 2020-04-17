NBA selling face masks with team logos to raise money for food charities

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an effort to assist with the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the National Basketball Association partnered with Fanatics to create face masks with team logos to raise for a pair of food-related charities.

All proceeds from the coverings will be donated to Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada, according to the NBA Store.

The masks, which are 100 percent cotton and have elastic closures, are being sold for $14.99. They are said to be breathable with a heavyweight middle insert for added protection. They can also be washed.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader on food recovery.

The NBA says the masks are not personal protective equipment and they should not be worn by healthcare professionals.

