BOSTON (WHDH) - NBA star Anthony Davis dined on Italian food in Boston’s North End Wednesday night.

The newly traded Dallas Maverick ate at Strega North End a day before he was set to face off against the Celtics.

Davis posed for a photo with the restaurant’s owner, Nick Varano.

Davis, previously a Lakers player, was traded for Luka Doncic this week. Thursday’s game in Boston will be his first as a Mavericks player.

