NBA star Dwyane Wade helps students create commemorative gallery for Parkland shooting victims

PARKLAND, FL (WHDH) — NBA star Dwyane Wade helped students create a commemorative gallery to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

Wade, who plays for the Miami Heat, said he wanted to not only honor each victim, but also make the gallery a place for gun violence education and information to be shared.

The free gallery, called Parkland 17, was open Saturday and will also be open today.

