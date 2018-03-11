NBA star Dwyane Wade opens free art gallery honoring Florida school shooting victims

PARKLAND, FL (WHDH) — Basketball star Dwayne Wade made a promise to the students of Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after last month’s mass shooting there. The Miami Heat point guard said he would play a role in helping them create change.

Wade did just that this weekend when he put together a free art gallery in Miami called “Parkland 17.” The gallery honors the victims of the shooting.

The gallery was open on Saturday and was scheduled to be open again on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)