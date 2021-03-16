NBA star LeBron James reportedly becoming part-owner of the Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

BOSTON (WHDH) - NBA star LeBron James is reportedly becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

James and his longtime friend are joining the Fenway Sports Group as partners though it is unclear how many shares they will own.

The four-time MVP will also become a partial owner of other FSG subsidiaries including its NASCAR team and NESN.

James has been a thorn in the side of Celtics fans for many years and some say they have mixed feelings about him coming to Boston this way.

“My gut reaction when I heard LeBron is part of the Fenway, of the Fenway Group is not a good reaction,” Sox fan Jeff Maillett said. “When I think of LeBron I think of him folding in the playoffs against Paul Pierce like 10 years ago and walking out on Cleveland. I know he’s one of the GOATs but I don’t want him to be a part of Boston lore. So I’m good, I’m good on that.”whd

