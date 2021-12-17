BOSTON (WHDH) - Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was spotted dining in Boston’s North End on Thursday night, two days after he set the all-time record for most three-point shots made in NBA history.

Curry visited Strega on Hanover Street and restaurant owner Nick Varano presented the sharpshooter with a special pizza.

Varano had the number 2,974 baked into the cheese to commemorate Curry’s record-setting shot.

Curry made his 2,974th three-pointer during the first quarter of the Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, breaking the record set by former Boston Celtic Ray Allen.

Curry and the Warriors visit the TD Garden on Friday night for a game against the Celtics.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)