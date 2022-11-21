BOSTON (WHDH) - A 43-year-old Rhode Island man and prominent NBA trainer will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday morning on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse, according to state officials.

Robert McClanaghan was arrested Saturday after a warrant for his arrest had been issued out of BMC. Officials said had been transferred to Warwick Police Department over the weekend for arraignment on a Fugitive from Justice charge, and is expected to be transported from Rhode Island to Massachusetts Monday night.

According to the warrant for his arrest, footage showed McClanaghan staring at the victim’s drink, and later making “a sprinkling motion with his left hand consistent with how a substance would be placed into a drink.” The report said McClanaghan joined the victim in her hotel room where he raped her, as evidenced by compromising photos the victim received of herself from McClanaghan the day after the incident. Her injuries matched those of the photos as well.

McClanaghan has worked with celebrity basketball players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Al Horford.

State officials said Assistant District Attorney Erin Murphy will handle Tuesday’s arraignment.

