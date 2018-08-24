NC man killed after falling overboard in NH boating accident

ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man was killed Friday after falling overboard and getting struck by a boat in New Hampshire, officials say.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol received a call about 10:08 a.m. regarding a boating accident in the area of Little Mark Island on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to a press release issued Friday by the New Hampshire State Police.

Police say a 23-foot Cobalt inboard/outboard powerboat was being operated by Edmond Macri, 74, of Simsbury, Conn., and he was preparing to leave the dock with five adults and three children on board.

Macri made an abrupt maneuver, causing William Rowan, 35, of Wilmington, N.C., to fall overboard, police say.

Rowan was brought to shore where he was pronounced deceased.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)