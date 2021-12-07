INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA released revisions Tuesday to its proposed pared-down constitution, including some clarifications about the role of the Board of Governors.

Passing a revised constitution at the NCAA convention in January is the first step in a two-phase process that will allow each division of the association to govern itself. The broader goal is to shift power away from the NCAA to conferences and schools.

The revised constitution was released a month ago and a special constitutional convention was held a week later as part of the process of getting feedback from members.

Among the revisions made in the 18 1/2-page draft was a clarification to note the Board of Governors, comprised mostly of university presidents, will approve “contracts regarding media rights and revenue-producing agreements in consultation” with governing bodies for each division.

Also, the proposed constitution will explicitly state the board will consult with divisional governing bodies when evaluating the NCAA president’s performance. The board’s consultation with divisional bodies is to promote transparency.

Earlier this year, the board extended the contract of NCAA President Mark Emmert in a move that caught much of the membership off guard because the board is not required to notify membership of its actions.

The revisions also include making it more explicit that enforcement should be handled at the divisional level with support as requested by NCAA staff.

