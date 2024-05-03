The New England Aquarium is celebrating the release of 16 rehabilitated sea turtles.

Six of the animals came straight from the aquarium’s hospital; the others were picked up along the way to the release spot in Norht Carolina.

The turtles made their way down the warm beach into the water to live out their lives.

The number of annual cold-stunned sea turtle strandings in Massachusetts varies from year to year but has steadily increased from around 50 in 2000 to about 900 in 2022. Scientists have predicted through statistical modeling that by 2031, these events will bring thousands of sea turtles to Massachusetts’ shores annually.

