NE Aquarium seals get in Halloween spirit by painting pumpkins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seals at the New England Aquarium in Boston are getting into the holiday spirit this October.

Atlantic harbor seals engaged in pumpkin painting with their trainers on Friday in anticipation of the Halloween weekend. One seal, Chacoda, took particular interest in the activity and helped pick out a design for his pumpkin.

The aquarium said the activity is meant to engage their minds.

The decorated pumpkins will be on display along with jack-o-lanterns carved out by staff members this coming weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)