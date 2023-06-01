7Weather- It’s been a hot start to June! Some towns hit 90° this afternoon. Tomorrow it will be hot inland once again. Then the dry and sunny weather streak comes to end. We’ll watch for late Friday afternoon/early evening thunderstorms to pop up. Showers and cooler temperatures will be around this weekend.

Tomorrow morning will be another mild start in the 50s and 60s. The South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and Islands will wake up to some low cloud cover again.

After the mild start, mostly sun will help warm temperatures back to the upper 80s/low 90s inland. The coast will be in the 80s. The morning low clouds will clear to some sunshine for the Cape and Islands, where high temperatures will be in the 70s. Unlike the dry air this week, tomorrow will feel a bit humid as dew points come up. Showers and storms pop up late afternoon/early evening.

The weekend will feel much different with an area of low pressure nearby. That’ll bring us a northeast/onshore wind and rotate in showers from time to time. With the wind off the cooler ocean and a lot of cloud cover, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s. The wind will be especially noticeable around southeast Mass where it’ll be gusty. The best chance for showers on Saturday will be in the morning.

Below you can see the area of low pressure to our east. If it changes its position slightly that’ll affect how far west we see showers. For now, the best chance for showers on Sunday looks like it’ll be on the coast. On the backside of the low, we’ll still have a northeast wind. Temperatures will stay stuck in the 50s. You can see below temperatures will be much cooler than climatological average.

Next week we keep showers around most days with temperatures in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black