Happy Monday! What a spectacular day it was! Bright skies most of the day, incredibly warm, too. We’ll get more of that tomorrow before a pattern change later this week.

You’ll still want a warm coat in the morning. Lows will get down to the upper 30s. Watch out for some morning fog, especially across the south coast.

The ample sun later on will warm us right back up into Tuesday afternoon. Away from the coastline we’ll get into the upper 60s and low 70s! That’s so warm we’re in record territory for both Boston and Worcester.

Between the warm temperatures and bright skies for Tuesday, we’ll have continued snowmelt. Wednesday isn’t looking quite as warm. Highs will cool back into the upper 50s after a morning near 40 degrees. Skies will become cloudier with a chance for a few spotty showers.

Yes temperatures will be above freezing and yes, we’ll have chances for rain that will further melt the snow. However, the dew points into the 40s on Wednesday will also amplify the melting of the snow!

Thursday we start off in the upper 40s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. However, that high will happen in the morning and as we usher into the afternoon temperatures will be dropping into the 40s. We’ll have chances for more spotty showers.

Friday starts brighter but clouds roll in quickly. It’ll feel kind of cold! Friday morning we’ll be waking up to the 20s with afternoon highs in the low 40s. There’s a chance for some showers Friday late evening and night. Saturday starts cold again in the low 30s with highs in the upper 40s. Skies will be bright, however a breeze will make it feel chilly. The clouds return for Sunday with highs in the mid 40s and a chance for a rain or snow shower. Monday we’re facing more rain chances but we’ll be back into the 50s. Stay tuned!