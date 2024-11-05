While Tuesday was a warm day across the Commonwealth, the mercury will only continue to go up for your Wednesday — into record territory.

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 70s. For Boston, the forecast high is 77 and the record is 76 set in 2022. For Worcester, the forecast high of 73 is again warmer the record of 72 set back in 2022. It will be cooler on the Cape in the 60s, though.

Skies will be partly sunny, and it’ll be very windy as well with gusts nearing, and in some instances topping, 30 mph. The heat, dry conditions and the wind will bring another elevated risk for fire weather. Be careful of open burning and disposal of smoking materials.

It’ll still be warm Wednesday evening for the Celtics game, too.

The cooldown begins Thursday, but it won’t exactly be cold.

Highs will be down to the upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. It’ll still be a bit breezy.

Friday, the temperature continues to drop with highs into the low 60s. Skies will be bright and sunny with a slight breeze still. Saturday: sunny and cooler in the low to mid 50s. Sunday: mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Our next chance for a couple of showers comes Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday: mostly cloudy even after the morning showers with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday: partly sunny in the low 60s.