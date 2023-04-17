CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A nearby church is welcoming parishioners from Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge after a massive fire tore through the building on Easter Sunday.

Although the walls of their temporary home are different, Faith Lutheran says the fellowship is stronger than ever.

“It is crucial to be together, to be able to comfort each other in person, to pray for each other, to hold each other, to cry together,” said Rev. Robin Lutjohann.

Shortly after Easter services, flames destroyed the more than 100-year-old structure, leaving a community heartbroken.

“You always feel when you have a beautiful building like this that you’re keeping the building going, and that connection will be gone,” said Faith Lutheran parishioner Jeanne Garrison.

Following the fire, the steeple of the church had to come down for safety reasons.

“I think every individual is doing differently,” Lutjohann said. “Grief and loss is experienced differently by different people, so everyone is in a different timeline and a different kind of head and heart space.”

While the future home for the congregation remains uncertain, more than anything they are grateful that everyone is okay.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” Lutjohann said. “We are here, our church is alive, and thank God as far as we know nobody was seriously hurt by the fire and the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding buildings.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

