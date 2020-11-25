(WHDH) — Nearly one million Crock-Pots have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers manufactured between July 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018 can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked, which poses a burn risk if the lid suddenly detaches, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sunbeam Products has received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product in pressure cooker mode, but may continue using it for slow cooking and sautéing.

Crock-Pot can be contacted at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for a free replacement lid.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)